Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

US striker Weah tears hamstring when making injury return

February 17, 2020 1:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — American striker Tim Weah faces another spell on the sidelines after tearing his right hamstring when making his injury comeback for Lille after a six-month absence, the French club said Monday.

The 19-year-old Weah came on as a second-half substitute in a 2-1 loss to Marseille on Sunday for his first appearance since sustaining another hamstring injury in August, but had an immediate setback.

“During his return to first-team action against Marseille on Sunday, Timothy Weah suffered a tear to his right hamstring,” Lille said on the club’s Twitter account. “Our forward will now begin a process of rehabilitation.”

The club did not provide a timeline for Weah’s recovery, but the U.S. interational said on Instagram that it was only a “small setback for a major comeback.”

Advertisement

Weah, the son of former FIFA world player of the year and current Liberia President George Weah, joined Lille from Paris Saint-Germain last year after spending the previous season on loan at Scottish club Celtic.

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps