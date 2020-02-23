Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

US tops Puerto Rico 95-73 in FIBA AmeriCup qualifier

February 23, 2020 5:01 pm
 
2 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — USA Basketball is off to a rolling start in the qualifying for next year’s FIBA AmeriCup.

Kyle Fogg scored 18 points, Justin Anderson added 17 and the U.S. defeated Puerto Rico 95-73 on Sunday to improve to 2-0 in the qualifiers.

As was the case on Thursday, when the Americans opened with a win over Puerto Rico in San Juan, they never trailed. The U.S. scored the game’s first seven points, built a 26-11 lead by the end of the first quarter, went up 23 just before halftime and eventually led by as many as 29.

Jalen Jones scored 14 points, Joshua Maggette had 11 and Eric Mika added 10 for the Americans. The difference was 3-point shooting, with the Americans going 16 for 36 from beyond the arc while Puerto Rico was 6 for 24.

Advertisement

Isaiah Piniero and Isaac Sosa each scored 15 points for Puerto Rico, which got 12 from Gary Browne.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

The two wins in this window of qualifying virtually ensures that the U.S. — which is being coached by Mike Fratello for these games, with a roster composed mostly of G League players — will qualify for the AmeriCup. All that’s required to make that field is to finish third or better in a four-team division; besides the U.S. and Puerto Rico, the other teams in that group are Mexico and the Bahamas.

There are four divisions in qualifying. Venezuela, Colombia, Chile and Argentina are in Group A; Brazil, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay are in Group B; Canada, Cuba, the Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic are in Group C; and the division that includes the U.S. is Group D. Of those 16 teams, 12 will qualify for the AmeriCup, scheduled to be played in August 2021.

Qualifying will not resume until Nov. 27 when the U.S. plays host to the Bahamas in Washington, in the game that could officially clinch the AmeriCup berth. The U.S. plays Mexico on Nov. 30, also in Washington. And then the Americans will hit the road for the final window of qualifying, going to the Bahamas on Feb. 18, 2021 and closing with a game at Mexico on Feb. 21, 2021.

The AmeriCup qualifying is the first step in a long process toward making the fields for the 2023 Basketball World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Only the host nations — the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia for the next World Cup, and France for the 2024 Olympics — automatically qualify for those tournaments. All other nations must graduate through a series of other tournaments, such as the AmeriCup, to make those fields.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms