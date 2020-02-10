USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Baylor (19)
|21-1
|786
|1
|2. Gonzaga (13)
|25-1
|776
|2
|3. Kansas
|20-3
|715
|3
|4. San Diego State
|24-0
|712
|4
|5. Louisville
|21-3
|667
|5
|6. Dayton
|21-2
|640
|6
|7. Duke
|20-3
|611
|7
|8. Florida State
|20-3
|560
|8
|9. Maryland
|19-4
|548
|9
|10. Seton Hall
|18-5
|502
|13
|11. Auburn
|21-2
|498
|10
|12. Kentucky
|18-5
|404
|16
|13. Penn State
|18-5
|392
|20
|14. West Virginia
|18-5
|380
|11
|15. Colorado
|19-5
|277
|24
|16. Villanova
|17-6
|265
|12
|17. Iowa
|17-7
|218
|17
|18. Oregon
|18-6
|210
|15
|19. Houston
|19-5
|209
|25
|20. Butler
|18-6
|173
|19
|21. Creighton
|18-6
|170
|22
|22. Marquette
|17-6
|141
|30
|23. Illinois
|16-7
|115
|21
|24. Texas Tech
|15-8
|92
|26
|25. Michigan State
|16-8
|88
|14
Others receiving votes: LSU 81, Arizona 53, Northern Iowa 20, Ohio State 20, Rhode Island 18, BYU 17, Purdue 14, Rutgers 9, Saint Mary’s 7, Michigan 6, Cincinnati 2, ETSU 1, Oklahoma 1, Tulsa 1, Yale 1.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.