USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Baylor (19) 21-1 786 1 2. Gonzaga (13) 25-1 776 2 3. Kansas 20-3 715 3 4. San Diego State 24-0 712 4 5. Louisville 21-3 667 5 6. Dayton 21-2 640 6 7. Duke 20-3 611 7 8. Florida State 20-3 560 8 9. Maryland 19-4 548 9 10. Seton Hall 18-5 502 13 11. Auburn 21-2 498 10 12. Kentucky 18-5 404 16 13. Penn State 18-5 392 20 14. West Virginia 18-5 380 11 15. Colorado 19-5 277 24 16. Villanova 17-6 265 12 17. Iowa 17-7 218 17 18. Oregon 18-6 210 15 19. Houston 19-5 209 25 20. Butler 18-6 173 19 21. Creighton 18-6 170 22 22. Marquette 17-6 141 30 23. Illinois 16-7 115 21 24. Texas Tech 15-8 92 26 25. Michigan State 16-8 88 14

Others receiving votes: LSU 81, Arizona 53, Northern Iowa 20, Ohio State 20, Rhode Island 18, BYU 17, Purdue 14, Rutgers 9, Saint Mary’s 7, Michigan 6, Cincinnati 2, ETSU 1, Oklahoma 1, Tulsa 1, Yale 1.

