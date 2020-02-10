Listen Live Sports

USA Today Top 25 Poll

February 10, 2020 1:49 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (19) 21-1 786 1
2. Gonzaga (13) 25-1 776 2
3. Kansas 20-3 715 3
4. San Diego State 24-0 712 4
5. Louisville 21-3 667 5
6. Dayton 21-2 640 6
7. Duke 20-3 611 7
8. Florida State 20-3 560 8
9. Maryland 19-4 548 9
10. Seton Hall 18-5 502 13
11. Auburn 21-2 498 10
12. Kentucky 18-5 404 16
13. Penn State 18-5 392 20
14. West Virginia 18-5 380 11
15. Colorado 19-5 277 24
16. Villanova 17-6 265 12
17. Iowa 17-7 218 17
18. Oregon 18-6 210 15
19. Houston 19-5 209 25
20. Butler 18-6 173 19
21. Creighton 18-6 170 22
22. Marquette 17-6 141 30
23. Illinois 16-7 115 21
24. Texas Tech 15-8 92 26
25. Michigan State 16-8 88 14

Others receiving votes: LSU 81, Arizona 53, Northern Iowa 20, Ohio State 20, Rhode Island 18, BYU 17, Purdue 14, Rutgers 9, Saint Mary’s 7, Michigan 6, Cincinnati 2, ETSU 1, Oklahoma 1, Tulsa 1, Yale 1.

