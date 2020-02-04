USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Baylor (18) 19-1 784 1 2. South Carolina (13) 21-1 777 2 3. Oregon (1) 20-2 734 3 4. Louisville 21-1 706 4 5. Stanford 20-2 661 6 6. UConn 19-2 641 5 7. N.C. State 21-1 598 7 8. Mississippi State 20-3 553 8 9. Oregon State 18-4 536 10 10. UCLA 19-2 490 9 11. Gonzaga 22-1 484 11 12. Maryland 18-4 410 16 12. Arizona 18-3 410 17 14. DePaul 20-3 357 12 15. Kentucky 17-4 292 13 16. Texas A&M 18-4 280 15 17. South Dakota 21-2 277 18 18. Florida State 18-4 251 14 19. Missouri State 18-3 219 21 20. Iowa 18-4 171 19 21. Arizona State 16-6 148 20 22. Indiana 18-5 137 23 23. Northwestern 19-3 116 — 24. Florida Gulf Coast 22-2 103 24 25. Tennessee 17-5 86 22

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 75, Princeton 72, TCU 13, LSU 9, Central Michigan 5, Stony Brook 3, West Virginia 2.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.