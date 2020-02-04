Listen Live Sports

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

February 4, 2020 3:09 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (18) 19-1 784 1
2. South Carolina (13) 21-1 777 2
3. Oregon (1) 20-2 734 3
4. Louisville 21-1 706 4
5. Stanford 20-2 661 6
6. UConn 19-2 641 5
7. N.C. State 21-1 598 7
8. Mississippi State 20-3 553 8
9. Oregon State 18-4 536 10
10. UCLA 19-2 490 9
11. Gonzaga 22-1 484 11
12. Maryland 18-4 410 16
12. Arizona 18-3 410 17
14. DePaul 20-3 357 12
15. Kentucky 17-4 292 13
16. Texas A&M 18-4 280 15
17. South Dakota 21-2 277 18
18. Florida State 18-4 251 14
19. Missouri State 18-3 219 21
20. Iowa 18-4 171 19
21. Arizona State 16-6 148 20
22. Indiana 18-5 137 23
23. Northwestern 19-3 116
24. Florida Gulf Coast 22-2 103 24
25. Tennessee 17-5 86 22

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 75, Princeton 72, TCU 13, LSU 9, Central Michigan 5, Stony Brook 3, West Virginia 2.

