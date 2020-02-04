USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Baylor (18)
|19-1
|784
|1
|2. South Carolina (13)
|21-1
|777
|2
|3. Oregon (1)
|20-2
|734
|3
|4. Louisville
|21-1
|706
|4
|5. Stanford
|20-2
|661
|6
|6. UConn
|19-2
|641
|5
|7. N.C. State
|21-1
|598
|7
|8. Mississippi State
|20-3
|553
|8
|9. Oregon State
|18-4
|536
|10
|10. UCLA
|19-2
|490
|9
|11. Gonzaga
|22-1
|484
|11
|12. Maryland
|18-4
|410
|16
|12. Arizona
|18-3
|410
|17
|14. DePaul
|20-3
|357
|12
|15. Kentucky
|17-4
|292
|13
|16. Texas A&M
|18-4
|280
|15
|17. South Dakota
|21-2
|277
|18
|18. Florida State
|18-4
|251
|14
|19. Missouri State
|18-3
|219
|21
|20. Iowa
|18-4
|171
|19
|21. Arizona State
|16-6
|148
|20
|22. Indiana
|18-5
|137
|23
|23. Northwestern
|19-3
|116
|—
|24. Florida Gulf Coast
|22-2
|103
|24
|25. Tennessee
|17-5
|86
|22
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 75, Princeton 72, TCU 13, LSU 9, Central Michigan 5, Stony Brook 3, West Virginia 2.
