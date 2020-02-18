Listen Live Sports

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

February 18, 2020 1:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 17, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (20) 25-1 761 1
2. Baylor (8) 23-1 746 2
3. Oregon (3) 24-2 725 3
4. Stanford 23-3 653 7
5. UConn 21-3 650 6
6. Louisville 23-3 611 9
7. UCLA 22-3 572 8
8. Maryland 22-4 537 10
9. Mississippi State 22-4 515 5
10. N.C. State 22-3 500 4
11. Arizona 21-4 462 12
12. DePaul 24-3 428 13
13. Gonzaga 25-2 365 15
14. Oregon State 19-7 318 11
15. South Dakota 24-2 305 16
16. Kentucky 19-5 288 19
17. Texas A&M 20-5 259 18
18. Missouri State 21-3 258 17
18. Florida State 20-5 258 14
20. Northwestern 22-3 219 21
21. Iowa 21-5 141 20
22. Florida Gulf Coast 26-2 140 22
23. Princeton 19-1 117 25
24. Arizona State 18-8 95 24
25. Arkansas 20-5 74

Others receiving votes: Indiana 36, TCU 11, Stony Brook 10, Old Dominion 7, Central Michigan 6, LSU 4, Troy 1, Tennessee 1, Ohio State 1, Fresno State 1.

