USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 17, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. South Carolina (20) 25-1 761 1 2. Baylor (8) 23-1 746 2 3. Oregon (3) 24-2 725 3 4. Stanford 23-3 653 7 5. UConn 21-3 650 6 6. Louisville 23-3 611 9 7. UCLA 22-3 572 8 8. Maryland 22-4 537 10 9. Mississippi State 22-4 515 5 10. N.C. State 22-3 500 4 11. Arizona 21-4 462 12 12. DePaul 24-3 428 13 13. Gonzaga 25-2 365 15 14. Oregon State 19-7 318 11 15. South Dakota 24-2 305 16 16. Kentucky 19-5 288 19 17. Texas A&M 20-5 259 18 18. Missouri State 21-3 258 17 18. Florida State 20-5 258 14 20. Northwestern 22-3 219 21 21. Iowa 21-5 141 20 22. Florida Gulf Coast 26-2 140 22 23. Princeton 19-1 117 25 24. Arizona State 18-8 95 24 25. Arkansas 20-5 74 —

Others receiving votes: Indiana 36, TCU 11, Stony Brook 10, Old Dominion 7, Central Michigan 6, LSU 4, Troy 1, Tennessee 1, Ohio State 1, Fresno State 1.

