USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 17, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (20)
|25-1
|761
|1
|2. Baylor (8)
|23-1
|746
|2
|3. Oregon (3)
|24-2
|725
|3
|4. Stanford
|23-3
|653
|7
|5. UConn
|21-3
|650
|6
|6. Louisville
|23-3
|611
|9
|7. UCLA
|22-3
|572
|8
|8. Maryland
|22-4
|537
|10
|9. Mississippi State
|22-4
|515
|5
|10. N.C. State
|22-3
|500
|4
|11. Arizona
|21-4
|462
|12
|12. DePaul
|24-3
|428
|13
|13. Gonzaga
|25-2
|365
|15
|14. Oregon State
|19-7
|318
|11
|15. South Dakota
|24-2
|305
|16
|16. Kentucky
|19-5
|288
|19
|17. Texas A&M
|20-5
|259
|18
|18. Missouri State
|21-3
|258
|17
|18. Florida State
|20-5
|258
|14
|20. Northwestern
|22-3
|219
|21
|21. Iowa
|21-5
|141
|20
|22. Florida Gulf Coast
|26-2
|140
|22
|23. Princeton
|19-1
|117
|25
|24. Arizona State
|18-8
|95
|24
|25. Arkansas
|20-5
|74
|—
Others receiving votes: Indiana 36, TCU 11, Stony Brook 10, Old Dominion 7, Central Michigan 6, LSU 4, Troy 1, Tennessee 1, Ohio State 1, Fresno State 1.
