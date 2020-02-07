Listen Live Sports

USC, ASU meet in conference play

February 7, 2020 7:00 am
 
1 min read
      

Southern California (17-6, 6-4) vs. Arizona State (14-8, 5-5)

Wells-Fargo Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts Southern California in a Pac-12 matchup. Both teams last played this past Thursday. Arizona State won at home against UCLA 84-66, while Southern California came up short in an 85-80 game at Arizona.

FAB FRESHMEN: Southern California has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Isaiah Mobley and Ethan Anderson have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Trojans points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MARTIN: Remy Martin has connected on 33.6 percent of the 128 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona State is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 14-2 when it scores at least 66.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Southern California’s Jonah Mathews has attempted 133 3-pointers and connected on 36.8 percent of them, and is 10 for 28 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State is rated first in the Pac-12 with an average of 73.8 possessions per game. The uptempo Sun Devils have pushed that total to 75.5 possessions per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

