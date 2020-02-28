USC looks for home win vs ASU

Arizona State (19-9, 10-6) vs. Southern California (20-9, 9-7)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California looks for its fourth straight win over Arizona State at Galen Center. The last victory for the Sun Devils at Southern California was a 79-60 win on Jan. 9, 2014.

.

Advertisement

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Remy Martin has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 65: Arizona State is 0-6 when its offense scores 65 points or fewer. Southern California is a perfect 13-0 when it holds opponents to 65 or fewer points and has allowed 60.8 points per game over its last five.

WINNING WHEN: The Trojans are 13-0 when they hold opposing teams to 65 points or fewer and 7-9 when opponents exceed 65 points. The Sun Devils are 15-0 when they score at least 74 points and 4-9 on the year when falling short of 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Arizona State and Southern California are ranked atop the Pac-12 when it comes to tempo. The Sun Devils are ranked first in the conference with 72.9 possessions per game this season while the Trojans are ranked second at 70.5 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.