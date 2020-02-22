Listen Live Sports

USC looks to sweep Utah

February 22, 2020 6:30 am
 
Southern California (19-8, 8-6) vs. Utah (14-12, 5-9)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California goes for the season sweep over Utah after winning the previous matchup in Los Angeles. The teams last played each other on Jan. 30, when the Trojans shot 37.3 percent from the field while holding Utah’s shooters to just 32.7 percent en route to the 56-52 victory.

.OFFENSE FROM ONYEKA: In 27 appearances this season, Southern California’s Onyeka Okongwu has shot 61.7 percent.

STREAK STATS: Southern California has lost its last three road games, scoring 70 points, while allowing 73.7 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Utes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Trojans. Utah has 38 assists on 62 field goals (61.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Southern California has assists on 42 of 80 field goals (52.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California is ranked second in the Pac-12 with an average of 70.6 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

