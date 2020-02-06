Listen Live Sports

USF seeks revenge on Memphis

February 6, 2020 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

South Florida (10-12, 3-6) vs. Memphis (17-5, 6-3)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis goes for the season sweep over South Florida after winning the previous matchup in Tampa. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 12, when the Tigers shot 54.8 percent from the field while holding South Florida to just 40 percent on the way to the four-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The versatile Precious Achiuwa is putting up a double-double with 15.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and two blocks to lead the way for the Tigers. Complementing Achiuwa is D.J. Jeffries, who is putting up 9.4 points per game. The Bulls have been led by Laquincy Rideau, who is averaging 12 points, 4.5 rebounds and four assists.LIKEABLE LAQUINCY: Rideau has connected on 24.5 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 48.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 62: South Florida is 0-10 when it allows at least 62 points and 10-2 when it holds opponents to less than 62.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: South Florida’s Justin Brown has attempted 113 3-pointers and connected on 31.9 percent of them, and is 4 for 14 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Florida defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bulls 14th among Division I teams. Memphis has turned the ball over on 23.6 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tigers 346th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

