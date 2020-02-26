Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

USOPC tabs former US surgeon general for board of directors

February 26, 2020 2:48 pm
 
< a min read
      

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Former U.S. surgeon general Vivek H. Murthy is joining the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s board of directors.

Murthy takes the place of Dan Doctoroff, who stepped down because of competing time demands, the USOPC said Wednesday in a news release.

Murthy, who has degrees from Harvard and Yale, was surgeon general from 2014-17, during which time he helped lead a movement to address the growing opioid crisis.

Also joining the USOPC board is International Tennis Federation President David Haggerty, who gets an automatic spot after being named a member of the International Olympic Committee last month.

Advertisement

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound