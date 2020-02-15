Listen Live Sports

UT Arlington hands Little Rock its second straight loss

February 15, 2020 5:29 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brian Warren scored 21 points and Sam Griffin added 17 and UT Arlington surprised Sun Belt Conference leader Little Rock 76-65 on Saturday.

The Mavericks (12-5, 8-8) never trailed.

Nikola Maric’s three-point play with 5:06 left brought Little Rock (18-9, 12-4) to a tie at 61. Jordan Phillips and Maric traded layups, but Jabari Narcis made a 3-pointer and Radshad Davis followed with a three-point play and UT Arlington was on its way. Warren made two foul shots and a jumper and the lead was 73-63 with 1:46 to go.

Phillips scored 12 for the Mavericks, winners of two straight following a two-game skid.

Maric led the Trojans with 13 points, Ben Coupet Jr. 12, Markquis Nowell 11 and Ruot Monyyong 10.

The Trojans have lost consecutive games following a seven-game win streak.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

