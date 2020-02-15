UT Martin 80, E. Illinois 79, OT

E. ILLINOIS (12-14)

Skipper-Brown 6-10 2-3 14, Dixon 5-5 2-4 12, S.Smith 3-7 0-0 6, M.Smith 7-16 1-1 19, Wallace 9-16 2-7 20, Charles 3-9 0-0 8, Matlock 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-66 7-15 79.

UT MARTIN (8-17)

Dove 12-16 4-6 32, Thomas 3-6 2-2 8, Harris 1-6 1-2 4, Hawthorne 6-17 2-2 18, Sertovic 5-9 0-0 14, Pierce 1-2 0-0 2, Rustin 1-1 0-0 2, Polla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 9-12 80.

Halftime_UT Martin 35-31. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 6-24 (M.Smith 4-11, Charles 2-6, Matlock 0-2, S.Smith 0-2, Wallace 0-3), UT Martin 13-26 (Dove 4-5, Sertovic 4-7, Hawthorne 4-9, Harris 1-4, Thomas 0-1). Fouled Out_Dove. Rebounds_E. Illinois 39 (Skipper-Brown 13), UT Martin 26 (Dove 10). Assists_E. Illinois 20 (M.Smith 5), UT Martin 20 (Harris 6). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 10, UT Martin 14. A_1,013 (4,800).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.