UT Martin 87, SE Missouri 78

SE MISSOURI (7-24)

Tolbert 5-10 4-6 14, Wilson 2-3 3-3 7, Caldwell 5-14 2-3 13, Hogan 6-13 2-2 19, Russell 3-9 0-0 7, Gable 5-9 0-0 11, Nicholas 1-3 0-2 2, Love 2-2 0-0 4, Agnew 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 29-64 12-18 78.

UT MARTIN (9-20)

Dove 8-18 9-14 27, Thomas 2-4 3-4 8, Polla 2-2 0-0 4, Hawthorne 11-18 7-10 30, Sertovic 3-8 2-2 9, Aguiar 2-3 0-0 5, Pierce 2-2 0-0 4, Rustin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 21-30 87.

Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_SE Missouri 8-26 (Hogan 5-10, Caldwell 1-3, Russell 1-4, Gable 1-5, Nicholas 0-2, Tolbert 0-2), UT Martin 6-22 (Dove 2-8, Aguiar 1-1, Thomas 1-1, Hawthorne 1-6, Sertovic 1-6). Fouled Out_Wilson. Rebounds_SE Missouri 29 (Tolbert 11), UT Martin 36 (Hawthorne, Aguiar 9). Assists_SE Missouri 19 (Caldwell 8), UT Martin 16 (Thomas 9). Total Fouls_SE Missouri 22, UT Martin 18. A_1,204 (4,800).

