UTA seeks revenge on Ga. Southern

Georgia Southern (16-12, 10-7) vs. Texas-Arlington (13-15, 9-8)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern goes for the season sweep over Texas-Arlington after winning the previous matchup in Statesboro. The teams last faced each other on Dec. 21, when the Eagles forced 18 Texas-Arlington turnovers and turned the ball over just 10 times en route to the 77-74 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas-Arlington has relied heavily on its seniors this year. David Azore, Brian Warren, Radshad Davis and Jabari Narcis have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.SOLID SMITH: Ike Smith has connected on 33.8 percent of the 142 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also converted 65.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Texas-Arlington is 0-10 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 13-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

STREAK STATS: Texas-Arlington has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 72.8 points while giving up 62.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has committed a turnover on just 16.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

