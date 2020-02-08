Utah 60, California 45

CALIFORNIA (10-13)

Anticevich 2-5 0-0 4, Thiemann 1-3 2-2 4, Austin 2-7 1-1 5, Bradley 5-13 2-2 13, South 1-11 0-0 3, Kelly 2-5 2-4 6, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Kuany 1-1 3-4 5, Klonaras 1-1 0-0 2, Thorpe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-50 10-13 45.

UTAH (14-9)

Allen 8-16 4-4 21, Battin 3-10 0-0 7, Carlson 3-6 0-1 6, Brenchley 2-6 0-0 6, Jones 1-3 1-2 4, Jantunen 2-2 0-0 4, Plummer 4-7 0-1 8, Thioune 1-2 2-2 4, Ballstaedt 0-1 0-0 0, Van Komen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 7-10 60.

Halftime_Utah 34-22. 3-Point Goals_California 3-11 (Brown 1-1, South 1-4, Bradley 1-5, Anticevich 0-1), Utah 5-18 (Brenchley 2-5, Allen 1-2, Jones 1-2, Battin 1-6, Ballstaedt 0-1, Plummer 0-2). Fouled Out_Carlson. Rebounds_California 31 (Kelly 9), Utah 28 (Battin 8). Assists_California 7 (Austin 4), Utah 14 (Jones 7). Total Fouls_California 17, Utah 20.

