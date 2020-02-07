Listen Live Sports

Utah 64, Stanford 56, OT

February 7, 2020 12:22 am
 
STANFORD (16-6)

S.Jones 2-7 0-0 6, Kisunas 1-1 0-0 2, da Silva 4-12 0-0 8, Terry 5-16 2-2 14, Wills 4-8 1-1 9, Davis 5-15 1-1 12, White 2-4 0-0 5, Delaire 0-0 0-0 0, Keefe 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 4-4 56.

UTAH (13-9)

Allen 3-10 9-12 15, Battin 4-9 1-2 11, Carlson 5-11 5-6 15, Brenchley 2-7 0-0 6, R.Jones 3-11 0-0 7, Jantunen 2-3 1-2 5, Plummer 2-6 0-1 5. Totals 21-57 16-23 64.

Halftime_Utah 28-22. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 6-23 (S.Jones 2-6, Terry 2-6, White 1-2, Davis 1-7, Wills 0-1, da Silva 0-1), Utah 6-19 (Brenchley 2-5, Battin 2-6, Plummer 1-3, R.Jones 1-4, Jantunen 0-1). Fouled Out_Kisunas. Rebounds_Stanford 37 (da Silva 11), Utah 38 (Battin, Carlson 10). Assists_Stanford 4 (Terry 2), Utah 14 (R.Jones 6). Total Fouls_Stanford 18, Utah 10.

