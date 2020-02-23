Listen Live Sports

Utah 75, No. 21 Arizona St. 71

February 23, 2020 5:34 pm
 
ARIZONA ST. (19-9)

Tapley 4-10 2-2 10, Van Hyfte 0-1 1-4 1, Richardson 8-17 0-0 22, Russell 1-4 3-4 6, Ryan 4-14 0-0 10, Ruden 3-4 0-0 6, Walker 5-10 3-5 13, Bejedi 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0, Hanson 1-1 0-0 3, Mbulito 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-64 9-15 71

UTAH (13-14)

Pendande 3-5 1-2 7, Torres 6-7 0-0 15, Gylten 2-7 6-6 10, Maxwell 6-9 0-0 15, Provo 4-9 2-2 12, Corbin 2-2 0-0 4, Makurat 0-0 0-0 0, Becker 1-4 0-0 3, Brosseau 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 3-3 1-2 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-49 10-12 75

Arizona St. 25 17 15 14 71
Utah 16 19 26 14 75

3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 10-20 (Richardson 6-12, Russell 1-1, Ryan 2-6, Hanson 1-1), Utah 11-21 (Torres 3-4, Gylten 0-2, Maxwell 3-4, Provo 2-7, Becker 1-1, Martin 0-1, Moore 2-2). Assists_Arizona St. 20 (Richardson 4), Utah 17 (Gylten 12). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arizona St. 30 ( 4-6), Utah 33 (Pendande 1-9). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 15, Utah 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,072.

