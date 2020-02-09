Listen Live Sports

Utah 78, Washington St. 66

February 9, 2020 6:01 pm
 
UTAH (12-11)

Pendande 4-7 0-1 8, Torres 2-4 2-2 7, Gylten 0-4 2-2 2, Maxwell 7-9 4-4 22, Provo 7-10 5-5 20, Corbin 0-2 0-0 0, Makurat 0-0 0-0 0, Becker 2-3 0-0 4, Brosseau 1-3 3-3 6, Martin 2-6 0-0 4, Moore 2-4 1-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-52 17-19 78

WASHINGTON ST. (11-13)

Hristova 4-14 4-4 12, Levy 0-2 0-0 0, Motuga 4-11 5-6 14, Murekatete 2-5 4-6 8, Molina 1-7 0-0 3, Subasic 3-6 0-0 8, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Molina 3-6 0-0 6, Muzet 5-7 0-0 12, Sarver 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 13-16 66

Utah 22 24 18 14 78
Washington St. 6 19 12 29 66

3-Point Goals_Utah 7-14 (Torres 1-1, Gylten 0-1, Maxwell 4-5, Provo 1-2, Becker 0-1, Brosseau 1-2, Martin 0-1, Moore 0-1), Washington St. 7-22 (Hristova 0-5, Levy 0-1, Motuga 1-4, Molina 1-4, Subasic 2-2, Muzet 2-4, Sarver 1-2). Assists_Utah 13 (Gylten 6), Washington St. 13 (Molina 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 34 (Pendande 2-8), Washington St. 32 (Hristova 3-5). Total Fouls_Utah 12, Washington St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_757.

