Utah 79, Southern Cal 65

SOUTHERN CAL (19-9)

Okongwu 8-11 2-7 18, Rakocevic 1-1 0-0 2, E.Anderson 3-7 2-4 9, Mathews 4-10 0-0 9, Utomi 3-8 1-2 7, Adlesh 1-5 0-0 3, Weaver 5-10 0-1 13, Agbonkpolo 1-6 0-0 3, Mobley 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 26-60 6-16 65.

UTAH (15-12)

Allen 7-13 7-12 21, Battin 0-2 0-0 0, Carlson 5-9 0-1 11, Gach 1-6 3-4 5, Jones 3-6 0-1 8, Jantunen 5-7 2-3 13, Plummer 5-11 3-3 18, Brenchley 1-2 0-0 3, Thioune 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 15-24 79.

Halftime_Utah 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 7-23 (Weaver 3-5, E.Anderson 1-2, Agbonkpolo 1-3, Adlesh 1-4, Mathews 1-4, Mobley 0-1, Utomi 0-4), Utah 10-21 (Plummer 5-8, Jones 2-4, Carlson 1-1, Brenchley 1-2, Jantunen 1-2, Battin 0-2, Gach 0-2). Fouled Out_Utomi. Rebounds_Southern Cal 35 (Okongwu 12), Utah 37 (Allen 10). Assists_Southern Cal 7 (Utomi 3), Utah 19 (Jones, Jantunen 4). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 22, Utah 15. A_9,765 (15,000).

