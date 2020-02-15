Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Utah faces tough test vs No. 17 Oregon

February 15, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Utah (14-10, 5-7) vs. No. 17 Oregon (19-6, 8-4)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Oregon presents a tough challenge for Utah. Utah has won one of its four games against ranked teams this season. Oregon is coming off a 68-60 home win over Colorado in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Shakur Juiston and Anthony Mathis have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 44 percent of all Ducks points over the last five games.

Advertisement

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Pritchard has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

STREAK STATS: Utah has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 58.6 points and allowing 77.9 points during those contests. Oregon has won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 82.2 points while giving up 64.7.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Runnin’ Utes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Ducks. Oregon has 37 assists on 67 field goals (55.2 percent) over its past three matchups while Utah has assists on 42 of 64 field goals (65.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 75.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created