Utah St. 70, Boise St. 61

BOISE ST. (16-9)

Alston 2-8 2-4 7, Dennis 2-8 2-4 7, Hobbs 6-10 2-4 15, Jessup 7-17 3-3 20, Williams 1-2 2-4 4, Abercrombie 2-9 0-0 4, Rice 0-2 0-0 0, Jorch 1-3 0-0 2, Dickinson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 22-62 11-19 61.

UTAH ST. (19-7)

Bean 1-3 5-6 7, Queta 5-8 11-14 21, Merrill 4-7 8-8 17, Miller 2-9 0-0 5, Porter 1-5 2-2 4, Brito 4-10 3-3 11, Anderson 1-3 1-2 3, Bairstow 1-5 0-0 2, Dorius 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 30-35 70.

Halftime_Utah St. 35-24. 3-Point Goals_Boise St. 6-29 (Jessup 3-8, Hobbs 1-2, Alston 1-4, Dennis 1-7, Dickinson 0-1, Jorch 0-1, Rice 0-1, Abercrombie 0-5), Utah St. 2-19 (Merrill 1-3, Miller 1-6, Bairstow 0-2, Porter 0-3, Brito 0-5). Fouled Out_Williams, Jorch. Rebounds_Boise St. 28 (Hobbs 6), Utah St. 47 (Bean 16). Assists_Boise St. 11 (Hobbs, Jessup 3), Utah St. 12 (Merrill, Porter 4). Total Fouls_Boise St. 27, Utah St. 22. A_10,033 (10,270).

