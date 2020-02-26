Listen Live Sports

Utah St. 94, San Jose St. 56

February 26, 2020
 
SAN JOSE ST. (7-22)

Lane 1-3 0-0 2, Ivey 2-5 0-0 5, Moore 5-9 0-0 12, Washington 4-15 0-0 12, Knight 3-13 4-5 13, Anigwe 1-5 1-2 4, Agee 2-7 1-1 6, Chappell 0-6 0-0 0, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-67 6-8 56.

UTAH ST. (23-7)

Bean 6-9 0-0 12, Queta 9-16 5-6 23, Brito 2-5 1-2 6, Merrill 5-12 4-4 18, Porter 1-3 3-4 6, Miller 2-3 0-0 6, Anderson 4-9 1-4 11, Bairstow 1-4 0-0 2, Grootfaam 2-7 0-0 4, Karwowski 1-2 0-1 2, Dorius 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 35-72 14-21 94.

Halftime_Utah St. 51-14. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 12-39 (Washington 4-11, Knight 3-9, Moore 2-4, Anigwe 1-1, Ivey 1-3, Agee 1-4, Smith 0-1, Simmons 0-2, Chappell 0-4), Utah St. 10-21 (Merrill 4-10, Anderson 2-2, Miller 2-2, Brito 1-3, Porter 1-3, Bairstow 0-1). Rebounds_San Jose St. 28 (Washington 7), Utah St. 54 (Bean 13). Assists_San Jose St. 10 (Knight 5), Utah St. 21 (Merrill 7). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 14, Utah St. 10.

