Utah State closes on 8-0 run, beats Boise State 70-61

February 9, 2020 12:48 am
 
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Neemias Queta scored 21 points and Utah State closed on a 8-0 run to beat Boise State 70-61 on Saturday night.

Utah State led the entire way after the opening minutes. Boise State pulled to 62-61 with a minute left. Diogo Brito scored four of his 11 points to help the Aggies pull away.

Sam Merrill added 17 points for Utah State (19-7, 8-5 Mountain West Conference). Justin Bean had seven points and 16 rebounds.

Justinian Jessup scored 20 points for Boise State (16-9, 8-5). Alex Hobbs had 15 points.

Boise State hosts Air Force on Tuesday. Utah State plays at Colorado State on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

