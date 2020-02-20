Listen Live Sports

Utah Valley 72, CS Bakersfield 58

CS BAKERSFIELD (11-16)

Lee 4-11 1-2 9, Moore 0-4 4-6 4, Stith 1-4 2-2 4, Buckingham 0-6 0-0 0, Perry 2-6 0-0 4, Allen 9-13 3-4 25, Readus 2-4 0-0 4, Schoemann 2-7 0-0 4, Edler-Davis 1-5 0-0 2, McCall 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 22-61 10-15 58.

UTAH VALLEY (10-17)

Olojakpoke 3-4 1-2 7, Averette 7-10 1-2 20, Washington 3-7 4-4 10, White 2-8 7-9 11, Jardine 1-7 2-2 5, Woodbury 2-3 0-0 5, Overton 6-10 0-1 12, Morley 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 24-50 17-22 72.

Halftime_Utah Valley 39-30. 3-Point Goals_CS Bakersfield 4-17 (Allen 4-5, Readus 0-1, Schoemann 0-1, Edler-Davis 0-3, Lee 0-3, Buckingham 0-4), Utah Valley 7-16 (Averette 5-6, Woodbury 1-2, Jardine 1-4, Washington 0-2, White 0-2). Fouled Out_Moore. Rebounds_CS Bakersfield 34 (Stith 6), Utah Valley 31 (Olojakpoke 8). Assists_CS Bakersfield 4 (Perry 2), Utah Valley 16 (Washington 5). Total Fouls_CS Bakersfield 19, Utah Valley 14. A_2,029 (8,500).

