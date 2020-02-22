UTEP 68, Rice 62

RICE (13-15)

Adams 1-5 0-0 3, Mullins 0-5 2-4 2, Murphy 3-10 4-4 13, Parrish 5-10 1-3 11, Peterson 6-15 4-6 18, Martin 4-9 1-2 10, Olivari 2-5 0-0 5, Moore 0-3 0-0 0, McCarthy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 12-19 62.

UTEP (14-14)

Odigie 0-0 0-0 0, Verhoeven 0-1 0-0 0, Vila 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 3-7 4-6 10, Edwards 11-22 4-4 34, Lathon 3-8 0-0 8, Archie 0-2 0-0 0, Boum 4-13 6-7 16, Stroud 0-1 0-0 0, Tarke 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 21-54 14-19 68.

Halftime_Rice 32-19. 3-Point Goals_Rice 8-31 (Murphy 3-8, Peterson 2-7, Martin 1-3, Olivari 1-4, Adams 1-5, Moore 0-1, Mullins 0-3), UTEP 12-28 (Edwards 8-12, Lathon 2-6, Boum 2-8, Archie 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Adams. Rebounds_Rice 40 (Peterson 12), UTEP 32 (Lathon 7). Assists_Rice 8 (Mullins 3), UTEP 15 (Boum 7). Total Fouls_Rice 18, UTEP 21. A_4,139 (12,222).

