Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UTEP 68, Rice 62

February 22, 2020 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

RICE (13-15)

Adams 1-5 0-0 3, Mullins 0-5 2-4 2, Murphy 3-10 4-4 13, Parrish 5-10 1-3 11, Peterson 6-15 4-6 18, Martin 4-9 1-2 10, Olivari 2-5 0-0 5, Moore 0-3 0-0 0, McCarthy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 12-19 62.

UTEP (14-14)

Odigie 0-0 0-0 0, Verhoeven 0-1 0-0 0, Vila 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 3-7 4-6 10, Edwards 11-22 4-4 34, Lathon 3-8 0-0 8, Archie 0-2 0-0 0, Boum 4-13 6-7 16, Stroud 0-1 0-0 0, Tarke 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 21-54 14-19 68.

Halftime_Rice 32-19. 3-Point Goals_Rice 8-31 (Murphy 3-8, Peterson 2-7, Martin 1-3, Olivari 1-4, Adams 1-5, Moore 0-1, Mullins 0-3), UTEP 12-28 (Edwards 8-12, Lathon 2-6, Boum 2-8, Archie 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Adams. Rebounds_Rice 40 (Peterson 12), UTEP 32 (Lathon 7). Assists_Rice 8 (Mullins 3), UTEP 15 (Boum 7). Total Fouls_Rice 18, UTEP 21. A_4,139 (12,222).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms