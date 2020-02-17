Listen Live Sports

UTRGV squares off against Texas-Permian Basin

February 17, 2020 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

Texas-Permian Basin vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (11-14)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros are set to battle the Falcons of NAIA member Texas-Permian Basin. Texas Rio Grande Valley is coming off a 79-72 home win against Seattle in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Lesley Varner II has averaged 14 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Vaqueros. Complementing Varner II is Javon Levi, who is averaging 10.9 points, 8.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game.CLUTCH CARSON: Carson Newsome has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Rio Grande Valley went 8-9 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Vaqueros offense scored 68 points per matchup across those 17 contests.

___

