UTSA seeks revenge on UAB

February 28, 2020 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

UAB (17-12, 8-8) vs. UTSA (12-16, 6-9)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA seeks revenge on UAB after dropping the first matchup in San Antonio. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 30, when the Blazers shot 48.3 percent from the field while holding UTSA’s shooters to just 42.4 percent en route to an eight-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Jhivvan Jackson is averaging 27.3 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Roadrunners. Keaton Wallace is also a key contributor, accounting for 18.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Blazers are led by Tavin Lovan, who is averaging 12.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Jackson has connected on 34.8 percent of the 302 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 21 of 63 over the last five games. He’s also made 84.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UTSA is 0-7 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 12-9 when it scores at least 72.

BEHIND THE ARC: UTSA’s Wallace has attempted 221 3-pointers and connected on 33.5 percent of them, and is 13 of 42 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA is ranked 25th in the country by scoring 78.2 points per game this season. UAB has only averaged 67.2 points per game, which ranks 248th.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

