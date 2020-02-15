Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Valparaiso 65, Illinois St. 62

February 15, 2020 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

VALPARAISO (14-13)

McMillan 2-6 2-5 6, Freeman-Liberty 10-14 5-6 25, Robinson 2-5 2-2 6, Clay 3-8 1-2 8, Fazekas 2-4 2-2 8, Gordon 1-4 2-2 4, Krikke 2-3 0-0 5, Sackey 1-2 0-0 3, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 14-19 65.

ILLINOIS ST. (8-18)

Fisher 2-12 2-3 6, Ndiaye 1-2 0-0 3, Copeland 6-15 1-2 17, Hillsman 1-2 2-2 4, Horne 6-10 0-0 14, Reeves 2-9 0-0 5, Bruninga 0-2 0-0 0, Idowu 2-2 0-0 4, Boyd 3-4 0-1 6, Donnelly 1-1 0-0 3, Torres 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 5-8 62.

Halftime_Illinois St. 43-26. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 5-16 (Fazekas 2-4, Sackey 1-1, Krikke 1-2, Clay 1-3, Freeman-Liberty 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Gordon 0-2, McMillan 0-2), Illinois St. 9-21 (Copeland 4-9, Horne 2-5, Donnelly 1-1, Ndiaye 1-1, Reeves 1-3, Bruninga 0-2). Rebounds_Valparaiso 27 (Freeman-Liberty 7), Illinois St. 30 (Fisher 10). Assists_Valparaiso 8 (Freeman-Liberty 3), Illinois St. 10 (Copeland, Horne 2). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 13, Illinois St. 18. A_4,529 (10,200).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States