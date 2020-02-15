Valparaiso 65, Illinois St. 62

VALPARAISO (14-13)

McMillan 2-6 2-5 6, Freeman-Liberty 10-14 5-6 25, Robinson 2-5 2-2 6, Clay 3-8 1-2 8, Fazekas 2-4 2-2 8, Gordon 1-4 2-2 4, Krikke 2-3 0-0 5, Sackey 1-2 0-0 3, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 14-19 65.

ILLINOIS ST. (8-18)

Fisher 2-12 2-3 6, Ndiaye 1-2 0-0 3, Copeland 6-15 1-2 17, Hillsman 1-2 2-2 4, Horne 6-10 0-0 14, Reeves 2-9 0-0 5, Bruninga 0-2 0-0 0, Idowu 2-2 0-0 4, Boyd 3-4 0-1 6, Donnelly 1-1 0-0 3, Torres 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 5-8 62.

Halftime_Illinois St. 43-26. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 5-16 (Fazekas 2-4, Sackey 1-1, Krikke 1-2, Clay 1-3, Freeman-Liberty 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Gordon 0-2, McMillan 0-2), Illinois St. 9-21 (Copeland 4-9, Horne 2-5, Donnelly 1-1, Ndiaye 1-1, Reeves 1-3, Bruninga 0-2). Rebounds_Valparaiso 27 (Freeman-Liberty 7), Illinois St. 30 (Fisher 10). Assists_Valparaiso 8 (Freeman-Liberty 3), Illinois St. 10 (Copeland, Horne 2). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 13, Illinois St. 18. A_4,529 (10,200).

