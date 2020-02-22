Listen Live Sports

Valparaiso hits 18 3-pointers, beats Bradley 90-78

February 22, 2020 9:57 pm
 
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Sophomore Javon Freeman-Liberty finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Ryan Fazekas hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 and Valparaiso rolled to a 90-78 victory over Bradley on Saturday.

Freeman-Liberty sank 6 of 13 shots from the floor, while Fazekas buried 5 of 7 from distance for the Crusaders (15-14, 8-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Mileek McMillan hit 4 of 6 from beyond the arc and scored 16.

Elijah Childs finished with 16 points and seven rebounds to pace the Braves (19-10, 10-6). Nate Kennell hit four 3-pointers and scored 16, while Darrell Brown contributed 14 points and four assists.

Valparaiso trailed by six points at halftime before outscoring Bradley 54-36 after intermission.

The Crusaders shot 56% from the floor and a blistering 64% from beyond the arc (18 of 28). Valparaiso was 11 of 15 from distance in the second half and missed tying the school record by one. Bradley shot 44% overall and 42% from the arc (10 of 24).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

