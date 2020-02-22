Van Aanholt’s free kick earns Palace 1-0 win over Newcastle

LONDON (AP) — Patrick Van Aanholt’s exquisite free kick on the stroke of halftime handed Crystal Palace a first victory of 2020 by 1-0 over Newcastle in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The margin of the win could have been greater had Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka not been in top form, but Palace was able to end a run of three consecutive losses with a dominant display at Selhurst Park.

It was the team’s first win since Dec. 26 and lifted it ahead of Newcastle, which lost in London for the second weekend in a row after 4-0 at Arsenal.

Both clubs are known for not scoring many in this season’s league, and it took an excellent shot from Van Aanholt to settle the outcome.

Jordan Ayew was brought down by Newcastle defender Fabian Schar in a dangerous position outside the area in the 44th minute and Van Aanholt stepped up to curl a superb effort around the wall and into the top corner.

Newcastle finished with 10 men after Valentino Lazaro was sent off for bringing down Wilfried Zaha in stoppage time as the last man.

