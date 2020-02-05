Vanderbilt 99, No. 18 LSU 90

LSU (17-5)

Days 3-5 3-4 9, Watford 8-13 9-10 26, Williams 7-14 10-12 24, Mays 5-12 4-6 15, Smart 6-14 1-2 15, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Hyatt 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 29-62 28-36 90.

VANDERBILT (9-13)

Disu 3-6 0-0 8, Obinna 0-0 0-1 0, Evans 10-18 4-4 31, Lee 13-20 5-8 33, Pippen 5-8 2-2 13, Wright 4-7 3-4 11, Moyer 0-0 1-2 1, Albert 0-1 2-2 2, Jankovic 0-1 0-0 0, Jossell 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-61 17-23 99.

Halftime_Vanderbilt 52-47. 3-Point Goals_LSU 4-18 (Smart 2-4, Watford 1-3, Mays 1-6, Graves 0-1, Hyatt 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Days 0-2), Vanderbilt 12-30 (Evans 7-12, Disu 2-5, Lee 2-6, Pippen 1-3, Albert 0-1, Wright 0-3). Fouled Out_Disu, Obinna. Rebounds_LSU 36 (Williams 11), Vanderbilt 27 (Obinna, Albert 5). Assists_LSU 10 (Mays, Taylor 3), Vanderbilt 14 (Lee 6). Total Fouls_LSU 21, Vanderbilt 25. A_9,256 (14,316).

