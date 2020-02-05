Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Vanderbilt 99, No. 18 LSU 90

February 5, 2020 11:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

LSU (17-5)

Days 3-5 3-4 9, Watford 8-13 9-10 26, Williams 7-14 10-12 24, Mays 5-12 4-6 15, Smart 6-14 1-2 15, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Hyatt 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 29-62 28-36 90.

VANDERBILT (9-13)

Disu 3-6 0-0 8, Obinna 0-0 0-1 0, Evans 10-18 4-4 31, Lee 13-20 5-8 33, Pippen 5-8 2-2 13, Wright 4-7 3-4 11, Moyer 0-0 1-2 1, Albert 0-1 2-2 2, Jankovic 0-1 0-0 0, Jossell 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-61 17-23 99.

Halftime_Vanderbilt 52-47. 3-Point Goals_LSU 4-18 (Smart 2-4, Watford 1-3, Mays 1-6, Graves 0-1, Hyatt 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Days 0-2), Vanderbilt 12-30 (Evans 7-12, Disu 2-5, Lee 2-6, Pippen 1-3, Albert 0-1, Wright 0-3). Fouled Out_Disu, Obinna. Rebounds_LSU 36 (Williams 11), Vanderbilt 27 (Obinna, Albert 5). Assists_LSU 10 (Mays, Taylor 3), Vanderbilt 14 (Lee 6). Total Fouls_LSU 21, Vanderbilt 25. A_9,256 (14,316).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk