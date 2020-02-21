Vandy looks to end streak vs Georgia

Georgia (13-13, 3-10) vs. Vanderbilt (9-17, 1-12)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia looks to extend Vanderbilt’s conference losing streak to five games. Vanderbilt’s last SEC win came against the LSU Tigers 99-90 on Feb. 5. Georgia is coming off a big 65-55 win on Wednesday over No. 13 Auburn.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 56 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Saben Lee has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 35 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bulldogs are 0-6 when they score 61 points or fewer and 13-7 when they exceed 61 points. The Commodores are 0-14 when they fail to score more than 70 points and 9-3 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Georgia has lost its last six road games, scoring 68.5 points, while allowing 81.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt has made 8.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among SEC teams.

