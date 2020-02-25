Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Vandy looks to end streak vs Mizzou

February 25, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Missouri (13-14, 5-9) vs. Vanderbilt (9-18, 1-13)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri looks to extend Vanderbilt’s conference losing streak to six games. Vanderbilt’s last SEC win came against the LSU Tigers 99-90 on Feb. 5. Missouri fell 78-68 at Arkansas in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Vanderbilt’s Saben Lee has averaged 17.9 points and 4.3 assists while Scotty Pippen Jr. has put up 11.3 points. For the Tigers, Dru Smith has averaged 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists while Xavier Pinson has put up 10.4 points.

Advertisement

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Pinson has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Missouri field goals over the last three games. Pinson has accounted for 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-9 when they score 60 points or fewer and 13-5 when they exceed 60 points. The Commodores are 0-14 when they fail to score more than 70 points and 9-4 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Missouri has lost its last eight road games, scoring 60 points, while allowing 76.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt has made 8.3 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among SEC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound