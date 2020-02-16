Listen Live Sports

Vaughn propels Rider to 79-63 victory over Quinnipiac

February 16, 2020 6:07 pm
 
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dimencio Vaughn finished with 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and Rider breezed to a 79-63 victory over Quinnipiac on Sunday.

Vaughn buried 8 of 13 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Broncs (15-10, 9-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Frederick Scott scored 14 points, while Stevie Jordan pitched in with 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Tyere Marshall had 16 rebounds to go with nine points.

Rich Kelly topped the Bobcats (11-13, 6-8) with 17 points, while freshman Matt Balanc scored 16. Kevin Marfo had 15 rebounds to go with nine points.

Rider shot 47% from the floor and 33% from 3-point range (9 of 27). The Broncs made only 8 of 22 free throws (36%). Quinnipiac shot 34% overall and 22% from distance (8 of 37). The Bobcats hit just 9 of 17 foul shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

