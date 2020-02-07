Listen Live Sports

VCU 73, Davidson 62

February 7, 2020 9:07 pm
 
DAVIDSON (11-11)

Brajkovic 3-4 5-6 11, Collins 0-4 0-0 0, Grady 9-18 7-9 27, Gudmundsson 1-8 2-2 4, M.Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Boachie-Yiadom 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 5-8 7-7 20, B.Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 21-24 62.

VCU (17-6)

Douglas 2-4 2-2 6, Santos-Silva 2-9 4-4 8, Vann 3-5 2-2 9, Evans 5-9 6-6 19, Jenkins 5-11 3-3 15, Simms 1-4 0-0 3, Hyland 2-6 0-0 5, Crowfield 0-3 0-0 0, Curry 2-3 2-2 6, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Ward 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-57 19-19 73.

Halftime_VCU 35-20. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 5-19 (Lee 3-5, Grady 2-8, Collins 0-1, M.Jones 0-1, Gudmundsson 0-4), VCU 8-20 (Evans 3-5, Jenkins 2-3, Vann 1-1, Hyland 1-4, Simms 1-4, Williams 0-1, Crowfield 0-2). Fouled Out_Santos-Silva. Rebounds_Davidson 31 (Brajkovic, Gudmundsson 5), VCU 30 (Jenkins 7). Assists_Davidson 12 (Gudmundsson 6), VCU 14 (Evans, Jenkins 4). Total Fouls_Davidson 16, VCU 23.

