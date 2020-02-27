VCU looks for home win vs GW

George Washington (12-16, 6-9) vs. VCU (17-11, 7-8)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU looks for its fourth straight win over George Washington at Stuart Siegel Center. The last victory for the Colonials at VCU was a 72-69 win on Feb. 6, 2016.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Marcus Santos-Silva, De’Riante Jenkins, Issac Vann and Mike’L Simms have combined to account for 52 percent of VCU’s scoring this season. For George Washington, Armel Potter, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Arnaldo Toro have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Potter has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: George Washington is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 12-7 when scoring at least 62.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Rams have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Colonials. VCU has an assist on 31 of 59 field goals (52.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while George Washington has assists on 34 of 67 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive VCU defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25 percent of all possessions, the ninth-best rate among Division I teams. George Washington has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16 percent through 28 games (ranking the Colonials 339th).

