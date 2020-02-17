VCU looks for home win vs No. 5 Dayton

No. 5 Dayton (23-2, 12-0) vs. VCU (17-8, 7-5)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU looks for its fourth straight win over No. 5 Dayton at Stuart Siegel Center. The last victory for the Flyers at VCU was a 59-55 win on Feb. 28, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: VCU has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Marcus Santos-Silva, De’Riante Jenkins, Issac Vann and Mike’L Simms have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TOPPIN: Obi Toppin has connected on 36.4 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also made 71 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Rams are 13-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 4-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Flyers are 21-0 when they hold opponents to 76 points or fewer and 2-2 when opponents exceed 76 points.

STREAK STATS: Dayton has won its last six road games, scoring 78.8 points, while allowing 68.7 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: VCU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.6 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

