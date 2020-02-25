Listen Live Sports

VCU looks to end streak vs UMass

February 25, 2020 6:45 am
 
VCU (17-10, 7-7) vs. UMass (12-15, 6-8)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass looks to extend VCU’s conference losing streak to five games. VCU’s last A10 win came against the Davidson Wildcats 73-62 on Feb. 7. UMass is coming off a 57-49 win over Fordham on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: UMass’ Tre Mitchell has averaged 16.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while Carl Pierre has put up 12.7 points. For the Rams, Marcus Santos-Silva has averaged 12.6 points and nine rebounds while De’Riante Jenkins has put up 10.6 points and 4.1 rebounds.MIGHTY MITCHELL: Mitchell has connected on 28 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 70.8 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: VCU is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes at least 78.6 percent of its free throws. The Rams are 10-10 when they shoot below 78.6 percent from the line.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: UMass’s Pierre has attempted 198 3-pointers and connected on 34.8 percent of them, and is 6 of 24 over his last three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: VCU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.2 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams. That figure has slipped to 22.7 percent during the team’s four-game losing skid, however.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

