Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

VCU uses the second half to blow open George Washington

February 29, 2020 6:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mike’L Simms scored 14 points and VCU smoked George Washington 75-51 on Saturday.

Nah’Shon Hyland had 13 points for VCU (18-11, 8-8 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. KeShawn Curry scored 13 points and Hason Ward scored 10.

Maceo Jack had 12 points for the Colonials (12-17, 6-10). Jamison Battle and Arnaldo Toro each scored 10 and Toro had seven rebounds. Armel Potter, the Colonials’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, shot just 1 of 8 and committed nine turnovers.

The Rams led 32-28 at intermission and started the second half with a 14-3 run and they were on their way.

Advertisement

VCU takes on Duquesne at home on Tuesday. George Washington takes on Fordham at home on Wednesday.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration