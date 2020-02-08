Vermont 69, Hartford 68

VERMONT (19-6)

Davis 6-10 3-4 16, Lamb 1-5 5-6 7, E.Duncan 7-10 0-0 18, Shungu 4-10 2-6 11, Smith 5-12 2-2 15, Powell 1-3 0-0 2, R.Duncan 0-0 0-0 0, Patella 0-0 0-0 0, Deloney 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 12-18 69.

HARTFORD (13-12)

Marks 1-5 3-4 6, Stafl 2-7 2-2 6, Carter 10-19 1-2 26, Flowers 3-7 0-0 7, Ellison 8-11 7-12 23, Boxus 0-2 0-0 0, Dunne 0-0 0-1 0, Henry 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 13-21 68.

Halftime_Vermont 28-26. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 9-24 (E.Duncan 4-7, Smith 3-6, Davis 1-3, Shungu 1-5, Deloney 0-1, Lamb 0-2), Hartford 7-17 (Carter 5-9, Marks 1-2, Flowers 1-4, Boxus 0-1, Stafl 0-1). Fouled Out_Flowers. Rebounds_Vermont 33 (Davis 7), Hartford 27 (Ellison 12). Assists_Vermont 15 (Shungu 5), Hartford 15 (Carter 6). Total Fouls_Vermont 16, Hartford 17. A_1,734 (4,017).

