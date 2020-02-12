Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Vermont 74, New Hampshire 50

February 12, 2020 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW HAMPSHIRE (11-12)

Guadarrama 3-8 2-2 8, Martinez 3-7 2-2 10, Hopkins 2-10 0-0 4, Maultsby 2-6 0-0 5, Sutherlin 4-15 2-2 10, Lester 1-3 0-0 2, Carbone 2-3 0-0 6, Rosinski 1-3 2-4 4, B.Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, Payne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 9-12 50.

VERMONT (20-6)

Lamb 3-6 6-6 12, Giddens 1-1 0-0 2, E.Duncan 1-2 0-0 3, Shungu 5-11 2-2 12, Smith 3-8 1-1 8, Davis 7-9 1-1 16, R.Duncan 2-3 2-4 6, Patella 3-4 0-0 7, Deloney 2-3 0-0 6, Powell 0-3 0-0 0, Demuth 0-1 0-0 0, Beckett 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 27-53 14-16 74.

Halftime_Vermont 34-28. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 5-18 (Carbone 2-3, Martinez 2-3, Maultsby 1-2, Lester 0-1, Sutherlin 0-1, Guadarrama 0-3, Hopkins 0-5), Vermont 6-23 (Deloney 2-2, Davis 1-2, E.Duncan 1-2, Patella 1-2, Smith 1-4, Demuth 0-1, R.Duncan 0-1, Beckett 0-2, Powell 0-2, Shungu 0-2, Lamb 0-3). Rebounds_New Hampshire 29 (Sutherlin 11), Vermont 33 (Lamb 13). Assists_New Hampshire 6 (Maultsby 3), Vermont 12 (R.Duncan 3). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 16, Vermont 13. A_2,899 (3,266).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 Automated ISR and Battle Management...
2|13 AFCEA DC February Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

CGC Active finishes up two month dry dock in Seattle

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor action undertaken