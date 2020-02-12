Vermont 74, New Hampshire 50

NEW HAMPSHIRE (11-12)

Guadarrama 3-8 2-2 8, Martinez 3-7 2-2 10, Hopkins 2-10 0-0 4, Maultsby 2-6 0-0 5, Sutherlin 4-15 2-2 10, Lester 1-3 0-0 2, Carbone 2-3 0-0 6, Rosinski 1-3 2-4 4, B.Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, Payne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 9-12 50.

VERMONT (20-6)

Lamb 3-6 6-6 12, Giddens 1-1 0-0 2, E.Duncan 1-2 0-0 3, Shungu 5-11 2-2 12, Smith 3-8 1-1 8, Davis 7-9 1-1 16, R.Duncan 2-3 2-4 6, Patella 3-4 0-0 7, Deloney 2-3 0-0 6, Powell 0-3 0-0 0, Demuth 0-1 0-0 0, Beckett 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 27-53 14-16 74.

Halftime_Vermont 34-28. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 5-18 (Carbone 2-3, Martinez 2-3, Maultsby 1-2, Lester 0-1, Sutherlin 0-1, Guadarrama 0-3, Hopkins 0-5), Vermont 6-23 (Deloney 2-2, Davis 1-2, E.Duncan 1-2, Patella 1-2, Smith 1-4, Demuth 0-1, R.Duncan 0-1, Beckett 0-2, Powell 0-2, Shungu 0-2, Lamb 0-3). Rebounds_New Hampshire 29 (Sutherlin 11), Vermont 33 (Lamb 13). Assists_New Hampshire 6 (Maultsby 3), Vermont 12 (R.Duncan 3). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 16, Vermont 13. A_2,899 (3,266).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.