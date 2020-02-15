Vermont 76, Binghamton 48

BINGHAMTON (8-17)

Sarr 4-12 2-2 10, Tinsley 5-12 0-0 10, Caldwell 2-7 0-0 6, Mills 0-3 2-2 2, Sessoms 5-12 1-2 13, Hjalmarsson 1-4 0-1 2, Petcash 0-1 0-0 0, Willis 2-6 1-2 5, Athuai 0-0 0-2 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Gallagher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 6-11 48.

VERMONT (21-6)

Lamb 7-12 2-4 19, Giddens 0-2 1-4 1, E.Duncan 2-5 1-2 6, Shungu 2-6 2-4 6, Smith 7-10 1-2 18, Patella 3-5 0-0 7, Davis 5-12 3-3 13, Deloney 1-5 0-0 2, R.Duncan 1-3 0-0 2, Powell 0-3 0-0 0, Demuth 0-0 0-0 0, Adiang 0-0 0-0 0, Beckett 1-1 0-0 2, Garrison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 10-19 76.

Halftime_Vermont 39-26. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 4-21 (Caldwell 2-4, Sessoms 2-4, Mills 0-1, Petcash 0-1, Hjalmarsson 0-2, Sarr 0-4, Tinsley 0-5), Vermont 8-27 (Smith 3-4, Lamb 3-7, E.Duncan 1-3, Patella 1-3, R.Duncan 0-1, Shungu 0-1, Deloney 0-2, Powell 0-2, Davis 0-4). Rebounds_Binghamton 32 (Tinsley, Sessoms 7), Vermont 43 (Patella 10). Assists_Binghamton 7 (Sessoms 6), Vermont 15 (Shungu, R.Duncan 4). Total Fouls_Binghamton 13, Vermont 11. A_3,266 (3,266).

