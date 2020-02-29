Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Vermont 94, Mass.-Lowell 77

February 29, 2020 8:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

VERMONT (23-7)

Lamb 5-8 9-10 20, Giddens 1-1 0-0 2, E.Duncan 0-3 3-6 3, Shungu 2-4 1-2 6, Smith 4-9 6-7 17, Davis 5-8 6-6 16, Deloney 7-9 1-2 17, Patella 3-3 2-3 8, Demuth 1-2 0-0 3, Beckett 0-2 0-0 0, Powell 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 29-50 28-37 94.

MASS.-LOWELL (12-18)

Withers 3-8 6-7 12, Lutete 7-13 3-5 17, Mitchell 2-6 2-2 8, Noel 5-12 2-2 14, Gantz 3-4 3-3 9, Blunt 3-4 2-4 8, Thomas 2-3 0-0 6, Owens 1-3 1-2 3, Glynn 0-0 0-0 0, Maziashvili 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 19-25 77.

Halftime_Vermont 57-37. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 8-20 (Smith 3-6, Deloney 2-3, Shungu 1-1, Demuth 1-2, Lamb 1-3, Davis 0-1, Beckett 0-2, E.Duncan 0-2), Mass.-Lowell 6-21 (Thomas 2-2, Mitchell 2-5, Noel 2-5, Blunt 0-1, Owens 0-2, Withers 0-2, Lutete 0-4). Fouled Out_Shungu, Gantz. Rebounds_Vermont 31 (Lamb 11), Mass.-Lowell 24 (Lutete 11). Assists_Vermont 10 (Shungu 3), Mass.-Lowell 11 (Withers 3). Total Fouls_Vermont 22, Mass.-Lowell 22. A_2,821 (6,496).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration