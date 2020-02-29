Vermont 94, Mass.-Lowell 77

VERMONT (23-7)

Lamb 5-8 9-10 20, Giddens 1-1 0-0 2, E.Duncan 0-3 3-6 3, Shungu 2-4 1-2 6, Smith 4-9 6-7 17, Davis 5-8 6-6 16, Deloney 7-9 1-2 17, Patella 3-3 2-3 8, Demuth 1-2 0-0 3, Beckett 0-2 0-0 0, Powell 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 29-50 28-37 94.

MASS.-LOWELL (12-18)

Withers 3-8 6-7 12, Lutete 7-13 3-5 17, Mitchell 2-6 2-2 8, Noel 5-12 2-2 14, Gantz 3-4 3-3 9, Blunt 3-4 2-4 8, Thomas 2-3 0-0 6, Owens 1-3 1-2 3, Glynn 0-0 0-0 0, Maziashvili 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 19-25 77.

Halftime_Vermont 57-37. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 8-20 (Smith 3-6, Deloney 2-3, Shungu 1-1, Demuth 1-2, Lamb 1-3, Davis 0-1, Beckett 0-2, E.Duncan 0-2), Mass.-Lowell 6-21 (Thomas 2-2, Mitchell 2-5, Noel 2-5, Blunt 0-1, Owens 0-2, Withers 0-2, Lutete 0-4). Fouled Out_Shungu, Gantz. Rebounds_Vermont 31 (Lamb 11), Mass.-Lowell 24 (Lutete 11). Assists_Vermont 10 (Shungu 3), Mass.-Lowell 11 (Withers 3). Total Fouls_Vermont 22, Mass.-Lowell 22. A_2,821 (6,496).

