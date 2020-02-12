Listen Live Sports

Vila scores 23 to lift Chattanooga over VMI 86-67

February 12, 2020 10:00 pm
 
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Ramon Vila had 23 points as Chattanooga beat VMI 86-67 on Wednesday night.

Vila made 9 of 10 shots.

Matt Ryan had 17 points for Chattanooga (16-10, 7-6 Southern Conference). David Jean-Baptiste added 11 points and seven rebounds. Stefan Kenic had 10 points.

Kamdyn Curfman had 13 points for the Keydets (7-19, 2-11). Connor Arnold added 11 points. Travis Evee had 10 points.

Chattanooga plays Furman on the road on Saturday. VMI plays East Tennessee State at home on Saturday.

___

___

