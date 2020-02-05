Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Virginia 51, Clemson 44

February 5, 2020 9:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

CLEMSON (11-11)

Simms 6-16 2-4 16, Dawes 5-12 0-1 11, Newman 3-5 0-0 7, Trapp 0-4 0-0 0, Mack 3-10 2-2 10, Scott 0-3 0-0 0, Hemenway 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Tyson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 4-7 44.

VIRGINIA (15-6)

Diakite 4-10 4-6 13, Huff 4-8 2-4 10, Clark 0-3 1-3 1, Key 6-13 3-4 19, Woldetensae 1-6 0-0 3, Stattmann 2-4 0-0 5, Morsell 0-2 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 10-17 51.

Halftime_Virginia 26-14. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 6-28 (Simms 2-5, Mack 2-9, Newman 1-2, Dawes 1-6, Hemenway 0-1, Scott 0-1, Trapp 0-4), Virginia 7-20 (Key 4-6, Stattmann 1-1, Diakite 1-3, Woldetensae 1-6, Clark 0-1, Morsell 0-1, Huff 0-2). Rebounds_Clemson 29 (Dawes 8), Virginia 34 (Huff 10). Assists_Clemson 8 (Newman 3), Virginia 13 (Clark 10). Total Fouls_Clemson 16, Virginia 11. A_13,580 (14,593).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1985: 'Reagan Doctrine' announced during State of the Union