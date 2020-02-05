Virginia 51, Clemson 44

CLEMSON (11-11)

Simms 6-16 2-4 16, Dawes 5-12 0-1 11, Newman 3-5 0-0 7, Trapp 0-4 0-0 0, Mack 3-10 2-2 10, Scott 0-3 0-0 0, Hemenway 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Tyson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 4-7 44.

VIRGINIA (15-6)

Diakite 4-10 4-6 13, Huff 4-8 2-4 10, Clark 0-3 1-3 1, Key 6-13 3-4 19, Woldetensae 1-6 0-0 3, Stattmann 2-4 0-0 5, Morsell 0-2 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 10-17 51.

Halftime_Virginia 26-14. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 6-28 (Simms 2-5, Mack 2-9, Newman 1-2, Dawes 1-6, Hemenway 0-1, Scott 0-1, Trapp 0-4), Virginia 7-20 (Key 4-6, Stattmann 1-1, Diakite 1-3, Woldetensae 1-6, Clark 0-1, Morsell 0-1, Huff 0-2). Rebounds_Clemson 29 (Dawes 8), Virginia 34 (Huff 10). Assists_Clemson 8 (Newman 3), Virginia 13 (Clark 10). Total Fouls_Clemson 16, Virginia 11. A_13,580 (14,593).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.