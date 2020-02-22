Listen Live Sports

Virginia 59, Pittsburgh 56

February 22, 2020 2:09 pm
 
VIRGINIA (19-7)

Diakite 4-8 2-2 10, Huff 1-4 2-2 5, Clark 6-11 3-3 17, Key 4-6 2-4 10, Woldetensae 4-10 0-0 10, Morsell 2-5 2-2 7, Stattmann 0-1 0-0 0, Caffaro 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 11-13 59.

PITTSBURGH (15-13)

Brown 3-9 3-3 9, Johnson 6-10 3-4 16, McGowens 3-9 1-2 8, Champagnie 4-12 0-0 9, Toney 6-8 1-3 13, Murphy 0-6 0-0 0, Coulibaly 0-1 1-2 1, Drumgoole 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 9-14 56.

Halftime_Virginia 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Virginia 6-18 (Clark 2-3, Woldetensae 2-7, Huff 1-3, Morsell 1-3, Key 0-1, Stattmann 0-1), Pittsburgh 3-15 (Johnson 1-2, McGowens 1-3, Champagnie 1-4, Toney 0-2, Murphy 0-4). Rebounds_Virginia 32 (Diakite 10), Pittsburgh 28 (Brown 9). Assists_Virginia 11 (Key 4), Pittsburgh 14 (Johnson, Champagnie 4). Total Fouls_Virginia 14, Pittsburgh 13. A_10,133 (12,508).

