Virginia 64, North Carolina 62

VIRGINIA (17-7)

Diakite 6-10 3-3 15, Huff 1-4 0-0 2, Clark 4-13 2-3 10, Key 1-5 0-0 2, Woldetensae 6-12 0-0 18, Morsell 4-6 0-0 10, Caffaro 1-1 2-2 4, Stattmann 1-3 0-0 3, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 7-8 64.

NORTH CAROLINA (10-15)

Anthony 7-16 1-1 17, Bacot 3-6 2-2 8, Brooks 9-14 1-4 20, Black 2-4 2-4 6, Keeling 4-6 3-3 11, Platek 0-2 0-0 0, Pierce 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 9-14 62.

Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_Virginia 9-21 (Woldetensae 6-10, Morsell 2-2, Stattmann 1-2, Key 0-1, Diakite 0-2, Clark 0-4), North Carolina 3-10 (Anthony 2-5, Brooks 1-1, Black 0-1, Platek 0-1, Pierce 0-2). Rebounds_Virginia 23 (Diakite, Huff, Stattmann 4), North Carolina 29 (Bacot 16). Assists_Virginia 14 (Clark 9), North Carolina 14 (Anthony 5). Total Fouls_Virginia 15, North Carolina 11.

