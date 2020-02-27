Listen Live Sports

Virginia 66, Pittsburgh 55

February 27, 2020 10:57 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (4-24)

Igbokwe 4-6 1-2 9, Brown 1-7 0-1 2, Green 4-12 0-0 11, Harris 6-17 4-7 19, Hayford 2-7 2-2 8, Judkins 0-1 2-2 2, Lamark 0-0 1-2 1, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Prapa 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-53 10-16 55

VIRGINIA (13-15)

Jablonowski 6-11 2-2 15, Miller 5-9 2-5 12, Toi 3-5 0-0 8, Toussaint 1-6 2-2 4, Willoughby 5-16 8-12 20, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, Stojsavljevic 0-1 0-0 0, Horton 1-2 0-0 3, Kornegay-Lucas 2-7 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-58 14-21 66

Pittsburgh 20 7 17 11 55
Virginia 22 13 15 16 66

3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 9-24 (Green 3-10, Harris 3-6, Hayford 2-5, Prapa 1-3), Virginia 6-16 (Jablonowski 1-3, Toi 2-3, Toussaint 0-3, Willoughby 2-5, Horton 1-2). Assists_Pittsburgh 10 (Harris 6), Virginia 15 (Willoughby 4). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Igbokwe, Harris. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 35 (Brown 3-8), Virginia 42 (Jablonowski 5-7). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 20, Virginia 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,211.

