Virginia 69, Miami 64

February 13, 2020 9:47 pm
 
MIAMI (12-12)

Harden 2-3 1-1 5, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Banks 1-4 2-2 4, Gray 5-12 0-0 14, Marshall 7-15 4-5 25, Huston 0-1 0-0 0, Roby 1-3 1-4 3, Allen 2-3 0-0 4, Johnson Sidi Baba 1-3 1-1 3, Salgues 2-3 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-49 9-13 64

VIRGINIA (11-14)

Jablonowski 2-5 4-4 8, Miller 2-7 1-2 5, Toi 0-4 0-0 0, Toussaint 7-12 1-2 16, Willoughby 7-11 10-10 25, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Lawson 0-2 0-0 0, Stojsavljevic 0-2 0-0 0, Kornegay-Lucas 1-4 2-2 4, Williams 3-8 4-4 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 22-24 69

Miami 25 17 12 10 64
Virginia 11 13 24 21 69

3-Point Goals_Miami 13-29 (Harden 0-1, Gray 4-10, Marshall 7-14, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1, Salgues 2-3), Virginia 3-8 (Toi 0-2, Toussaint 1-1, Willoughby 1-1, Kornegay-Lucas 0-1, Williams 1-3). Assists_Miami 14 (Gray 4), Virginia 9 (Kornegay-Lucas 3). Fouled Out_Miami Harden, Marshall. Rebounds_Miami 27 ( 3-4), Virginia 33 ( 4-6). Total Fouls_Miami 22, Virginia 17. Technical Fouls_Miami Marshall 1. A_2,351.

The Associated Press

