Virginia 78, Boston College 65

BOSTON COLLEGE (13-14)

Jai.Hamilton 5-8 0-0 11, Mitchell 1-5 0-0 3, Popovic 9-16 1-2 22, Jar.Hamilton 2-8 0-0 5, Heath 8-17 0-0 18, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Rishwain 0-2 0-0 0, Felder 2-3 0-0 4, Kraljevic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 1-2 65.

VIRGINIA (18-7)

Diakite 2-4 6-8 10, Huff 5-7 1-2 14, Clark 6-12 4-4 17, Key 6-7 5-8 17, Woldetensae 5-10 0-0 14, Stattmann 2-4 0-0 6, Morsell 0-1 0-0 0, Caffaro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-45 16-22 78.

Halftime_Virginia 35-23. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 8-22 (Popovic 3-5, Heath 2-4, Jai.Hamilton 1-3, Mitchell 1-3, Jar.Hamilton 1-4, Williams 0-1, Rishwain 0-2), Virginia 10-17 (Woldetensae 4-8, Huff 3-5, Stattmann 2-3, Clark 1-1). Rebounds_Boston College 26 (Mitchell 8), Virginia 26 (Huff 8). Assists_Boston College 10 (Heath 4), Virginia 17 (Clark 8). Total Fouls_Boston College 14, Virginia 11. A_13,819 (14,593).

